Aeryus (AER) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Aeryus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aeryus has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Aeryus has a market capitalization of $23,948.43 and approximately $3.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.00459130 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001300 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.11 or 0.00957665 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Aeryus Profile

Aeryus (AER) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Aeryus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

