Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Aemetis worth $18,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 834,067 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Aemetis by 780.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 481,477 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aemetis by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In other Aemetis news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,861 in the last three months. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aemetis stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

