Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,097 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,114 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.6% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.07% of Adobe worth $208,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $645.50. 25,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $628.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $307.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

