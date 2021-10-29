Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AHEXY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecco Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Adecco Group stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -69.08 and a beta of 1.36. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

