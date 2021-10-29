ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

ADCT stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

