Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Critical Survey

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,391.97% -45.65% -34.39% Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Candel Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 204.57 -$130.09 million ($0.90) -5.77 Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Candel Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Candel Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 61.85%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.30%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics Inc. is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

