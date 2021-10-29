Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Stock Price Down 12%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s share price was down 12% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $28.55. Approximately 2,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 607,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADGI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.62. Research analysts predict that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.