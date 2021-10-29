Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $273,310.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,455.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,410.45 or 0.07061756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.03 or 0.00312265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $593.31 or 0.00949977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00086000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.38 or 0.00431318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00264373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.13 or 0.00225974 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

