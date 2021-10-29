ACI Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,051 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,553% compared to the typical daily volume of 366 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 49.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 746.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $107,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 982,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,470. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

