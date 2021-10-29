ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $43.81 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.