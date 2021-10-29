Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Posts Earnings Results

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ABMD traded down $9.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,322. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.87, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abiomed stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Abiomed worth $37,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

