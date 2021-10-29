AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $15.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.38. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,454,000. SB Management Ltd raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% during the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097,178 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,428,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,940,000 after purchasing an additional 515,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

