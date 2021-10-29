AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 283.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097,178 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 2.54% of AbCellera Biologics worth $151,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 966.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 62,279 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCL opened at $15.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 35.38.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

