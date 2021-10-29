AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.41

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.41 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.

AbbVie has raised its dividend payment by 84.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AbbVie to earn $13.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

NYSE ABBV opened at $109.67 on Friday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $113.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.70.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

