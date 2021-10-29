Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories stock remained flat at $$127.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,636,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,892. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $226.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,283 shares of company stock valued at $26,858,512. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Abbott Laboratories worth $3,311,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

