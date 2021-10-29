ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 32 target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 target price on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 target price on ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 31.21.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.