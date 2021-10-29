Aavegotchi (GHST) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $82.72 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $122.80 million and approximately $82.72 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00003409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00209608 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00099399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

GHST is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 60,722,028 coins and its circulating supply is 58,957,864 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

