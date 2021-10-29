A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

NYSE:AOS opened at $70.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

