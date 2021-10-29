A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.
NYSE:AOS opened at $70.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.
A. O. Smith Company Profile
A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.
Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.