a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp’s Quiet Period To End on November 1st (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands’ (NYSE:AKA) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 1st. a.k.a. Brands had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.11.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $10.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,123,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.89% of a.k.a. Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

