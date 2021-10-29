$908.34 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post sales of $908.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $925.01 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $744.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IHRT. B. Riley dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.17.

In related news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

