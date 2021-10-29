8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Sells $41,105.95 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $41,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,529 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $59,583.24.

On Monday, September 27th, Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $140,030.99.

On Sunday, September 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,191 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $52,715.46.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Barclays initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in 8X8 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in 8X8 by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

