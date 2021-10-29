882 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after purchasing an additional 118,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,320,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,138,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $179.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.15. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

