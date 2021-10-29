8,816 Shares in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $415,263.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 1,262 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $57,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,026 shares of company stock valued at $9,728,584 in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.