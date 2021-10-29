8,529 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,529 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $455.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $460.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $412.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.29.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

