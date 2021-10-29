$8.98 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post $8.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.12 billion and the lowest is $8.72 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $8.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $37.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.47 billion to $38.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $40.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $41.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 730,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.6% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,904,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,251,000 after acquiring an additional 113,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.77. 529,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,636,253. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

