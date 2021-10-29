$8.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to post sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.50 billion and the lowest is $8.48 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $34.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.25 billion to $34.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $35.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.33 billion to $35.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.49. The company had a trading volume of 353,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.42.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

