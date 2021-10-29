$751.65 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report sales of $751.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $782.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $721.30 million. Crane reported sales of $726.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

CR traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,657. Crane has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $106.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day moving average is $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crane by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Crane by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Crane by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Crane by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Crane by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 46,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

