73,765 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after buying an additional 622,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

