73,226 Shares in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 486.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 801,471 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNUS opened at $1.47 on Friday. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 1,927.46% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.