7,259 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

CSX stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

