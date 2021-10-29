7,038 Shares in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DADA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1,054.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 65,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1,097.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 247,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 226,746 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DADA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. Analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.