6,634 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Cowen boosted their price target on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.29.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $35.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.68. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $176.42 and a 1 year high of $433.58. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.50, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

