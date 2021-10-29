$650.48 Million in Sales Expected for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report $650.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $648.33 million and the highest is $652.62 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $807.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth $95,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth $193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 18.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,198,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 186,565 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 152,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,058. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.