$64.21 Million in Sales Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report $64.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the highest is $70.14 million. Amyris posted sales of $34.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $389.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $392.99 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $518.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

In other news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 532.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 90,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 41.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after acquiring an additional 698,997 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the first quarter valued at $4,338,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amyris by 28.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 513,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 115,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the first quarter valued at $13,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,069. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42.

Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

