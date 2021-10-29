63,195 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.41.

DT opened at $74.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.09, a PEG ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.