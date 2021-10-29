60,330 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

