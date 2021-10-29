$6.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce $6.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.64 billion. Moderna posted sales of $157.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,756.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $20.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $33.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,400,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,291,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.50. The stock has a market cap of $139.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $3,463,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,178,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,937,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,250 shares of company stock worth $146,848,725 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

