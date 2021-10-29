5AM Venture Management LLC Makes New Investment in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,884,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,530,000. Impel NeuroPharma accounts for approximately 6.4% of 5AM Venture Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 5AM Venture Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Impel NeuroPharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $24,424,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

IMPL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. 913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,291. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $34.75.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Adams purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,669.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

