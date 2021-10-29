$5.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will post $5.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 144.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $20.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $21.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.91 billion to $22.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 69,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,951 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

