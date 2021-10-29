4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,751.97

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,751.97 ($35.95) and traded as high as GBX 3,075 ($40.18). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,890 ($37.76), with a volume of 32,432 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on 4imprint Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,840 ($37.10).

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £803.26 million and a P/E ratio of 199.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,991.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,751.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a GBX 10.83 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

About 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.