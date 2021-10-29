4,911,586 Shares in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Acquired by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,911,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,118,000. Cano Health accounts for 2.7% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned about 5.69% of Cano Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $116,858.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

CANO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,269. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.16 million for the quarter.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

