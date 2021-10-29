4,911 Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invitae by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 38.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 61.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $367,013.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $381,277.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,133,771. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

