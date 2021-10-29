$491.60 Million in Sales Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will post sales of $491.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $497.00 million and the lowest is $486.20 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $322.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.65 million.

SKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

SKY traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.47. 21,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $66.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

