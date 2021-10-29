3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.70-$9.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.08-$35.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.15 billion.3M also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.700-$9.900 EPS.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.31. The stock had a trading volume of 46,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.46.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

