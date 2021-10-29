$319.72 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post $319.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.70 million and the highest is $322.37 million. GDS posted sales of $224.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. HSBC reduced their price target on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in GDS in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in GDS in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in GDS by 69.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in GDS by 51.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDS traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

