2,961 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.07.

Shares of MAR opened at $159.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.92 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.01 and a 1-year high of $162.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.