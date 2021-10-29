2,651 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 6.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter worth $16,482,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 20.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 8.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,926 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,226. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.26.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

