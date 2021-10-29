25,569 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,275,000 after purchasing an additional 565,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after acquiring an additional 666,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,798 shares of company stock worth $61,771,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.71.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $273.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.97. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.11 and a 52 week high of $525.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

