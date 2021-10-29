$252.00 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will report sales of $252.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $148.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $881.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $838.98 million to $905.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.66 million to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.6% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 300,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 338,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $15.70. 1,268,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,839. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

