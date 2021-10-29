222,000 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in PROG by 373.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 53,726 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in PROG by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,735,000 after buying an additional 82,537 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in PROG by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its stake in shares of PROG by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at $740,152.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

